East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Do not miss chance for award glory

As the deadline for entries moves ever-closer, businesses are being encouraged to submit their nominations for this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards as soon as possible.

Awards will be presented across 11 categories on the evening and business can put themselves forward for consideration in up to three of them. They are:

* Excellence in Customer Service – for those business that strive to not just meet, but exceed customer expectations.

* Accommodation Provider of the Year – celebrating the contribution accommodation providers make to the district’s economy.

* Best New Business – recognising the positive impact made by the district’s newer ventures.

* Independent Retailer of the Year – rewarding those businesses that play a vital role in bringing diversity and variety to the district’s high streets.

* Visitor Attraction of the Year – recognising the important role that the district’s local attractions play in bringing visitors to the area.

* Lifetime Achievement in Business – celebrating individuals who have played a role in the business community for at least 25 years.

* Employer of the Year – rewarding businesses that show a strong commitment to supporting and developing their employees.

* Food and Drink Business of the Year – recognising the best in the district’s food and drink sector.

* Apprentice/Young Entrepreneur of the Year – spotlighting exceptional young business people and employees.

* Best New Product or Innovation – a celebration of engineering, manufacturing, technology, digital and creative industries.

A further category, District’s Favourite Market Trader, will be decided by a public vote and further details on this are coming soon.

To enter the awards go to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

The deadline for entries is midnight on June 30.

Entering the Awards is not the only way businesses can get involved in the awards.

Businesses can also join in by becoming a sponsor. There are a number of sponsorship packages available, including Awards Category Sponsors, Programme Sponsor, Drinks Reception Sponsor and more.

Sponsors will receive tickets to attend the awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel and will also be involved in all publicity in the lead up to and on the evening.

To find out more about sponsoring, head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.

* The Standard is a media partner for the awards.