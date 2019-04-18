East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: ‘Award was a great boost for us’

The catch-up with past East Lindsey Business Award winners continues this week with Brackenborough Hall Coach House.

The Louth business was named Accommodation Provider of the Year Award in 2018.

East Lindsey Business Awards 2018, held at the Southview Park Hotel, Skegness. ''Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce'.

Launched in 2007, it comprises three self-catering apartments converted from an 18th century property, all situated in an 800 acre farm.

The sympathetic renovation scheme which preceded the business’s launch was just one of the reasons the judges selected it as their Accommodation Provider of the Year.

Others factors were how the farm is integrated into the visitor experience and that guests are encouraged to explore further afield, thereby adding value to the area’s economy.

Reflecting on the win, owners Paul and Flora Bennett, said: “Winning the Accommodation of the Year Award was a great boost for us. We put a lot of hard work into our business and it is wonderful to know that what we are doing is the best!

“We got great coverage on Facebook, Twitter and in the local press, and also thoroughly enjoyed the awards ceremony evening meeting other like-minded businesses.

“We entered the East Lindsey Business Awards to get local publicity for our self-catering apartments. We get a lot of local business and it is important to keep reminding people that we are here and can provide a convenient location for to accommodate visiting family and friends, for a family gathering, or for a unique wedding location.”

They continued: “We have used our success in both the East Lindsey Business Awards and the Select Lincolnshire Awards to apply for Best Self Catering in the Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

“We are now also working on maximising our bookings by increasing our marketing and also hope to attract more weddings.”

The Accommodation Provider of the Year Award is once again up for grabs at the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards, so if you think you have got what it takes to win it, or one of the 10 other awards on offer, head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBA and complete a nomination form or call 01507 613119 for more information.

The Business Awards would not be possible without sponsorship from local businesses and there is a range of sponsorship opportunities available for the 2019 awards.

Businesses wishing to get involved should visit the website for more information.

l The Skegness Standard is a media partner for the awards.