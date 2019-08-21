East Lindsey Business Awards 2019: Accommodation Provider of the Year – meet the finalists

Our look at the companies vying for an honour in the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards continues this week with the Accommodation Provider of the Year gong.

Businesses making the shortlist in the category (in alphabetical order) are: The Elm Tree, in Hundleby, Grange Farm Park, near Maltby le Marsh, and Sycamore Farm Park, near Burgh le Marsh.

The Elm Tree, Hundleby.

Helping The Elm Tree secure a place in the finals, was a catalogue of outstanding reviews and ratings.

Owner Jonathan Wilkinson-White said: “We are over the moon to be finalists. We work hard to ensure that all of our guests receive a 5* experience from the moment that they arrive and it’s great that this has been recognised and rewarded. We can’t wait to celebrate on the 27th!”

Grange Farm Park is up for two awards this year, having also been shortlisted in the Food and Drink Business of the Year category with their on-site bar and restaurant – The Stables.

A long-established, family-run business, Grange Farm Park prides itself on being able to cater for a wide range of customers, regardless of budget and requirements of those looking to stay with them.

Team members at Grange Farm Park, near Maltby le Marsh.

A spokesman said: “We feel we have a superb product here at Grange Farm Park. Our new portfolio of six beautifully furnished guests rooms some with private hot tubs, plus the recent addition of thre further luxury lakeside lodges have escalated our park into the ultimate country retreat.

“We are delighted in the current climate to be in a position to further develop our park and to compound our commitment to the East Coast and Grange Farm Park as a holiday destination.”

Sycamore Farm Park offers a range of accommodation options amid 14 acres of countryside.

The team aim to create an experience that gives rise to holiday memories at an affordable price. This approach clearly resonates with customers, with a number of hugely positive reviews.

Vanessa Butler, from the business, said: “We are delighted to be finalists in this year’s awards. We have a fantastic team and it’s great that all their hard work has been recognised as they always strive to deliver the best for our customers. With our new park opening soon with even more accommodation it’s very exciting times ahead.”

Winners will be announced at the awards evening at the Petwood Hotel, in Woodhall Spa, on Friday, September 27.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase from: www.lincs-chamber.co.uk/Event/east-lindsey-business-awards-2019.

Sponsorship packages for the East Lindsey Business Awards are also still available from: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship

l The Standard is a media partner for the awards, which are organised by East Lindsey District Council in partnership with the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce