Discussion on locking park gates in Skegness deferred

Councillors have deferred making a decision on whether to lock the gates of a Skegness park in the hope people will respect the work being done to improve it and want to keep it nice.

A motion was put forward at last week's Skegness Town Council meeting as part of new regulations to be imposed at the park.

It was proposed by Coun Bob Walker who said: "The motion was that we as the Town Council have the new Pavillion and Tower Gardens gated so that it can be locked each night and then reopened each day, timings to be decided by the council this to be part of the new rules and regulations."

He explained to the Standard: "Because the gardens are now in town council possession and that the public seem to appreciate the improvement, I thought that we should protect it more at night to avoid vandalism,

"But after listening to my colleagues on the council, who made some very good points about security lighting and CCTV cameras etc, I may have moved the motion too soon.

"So i decided to defer the motion until we have had a good time to monitor the situation and hope that people will respect and appreciate what we have, so that the council won't need to look at resteicting entrances to the park at certain times."

Work on the new community building by contractors GF Tomlinsons is taking shape - and it now has a name, .

The building will be called Tower Gardens Pavilion and its cafe, Cafe Dansant, after a popular one in the 1920's called Cafe Dansant which was demolished in the 1970's

Town clerk Steve Larner said: "The motion regarding the gating of Tower Gardens was deferred for 12 months to enable council to see what the situation is like in Tower Gardens once the new building is open.

"The roof is nearly finished, skylights are in. It's looking good."