Customers go animal crackers at Jollyes grand opening in Skegness

Customers went animal crackers when Jollyes pet superstore in Skegness held its grand opening event.

They were able to meet the pets now on sale - including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters - as well as say hello to some 'friends' who went along to join in the fun.

Sales assistant Kiera Carrington-Hunt with one of the store's Rex rabbits.

Six St Bernard dogs from Skegness and Luca, the King Charles Spaniel from the Facebook page Dog Friendly Lincolnshire greeted customers and there were also snakes, lizards and spiders to keep families entertained.

There was also face painting, Emma Pearson of Forget Me Not Photos of Wainfleet was snapping portrait photos and Cats Protection had a charity stand.

In addition, there was a surprise for some customers at the checkout with goody bags.

Groomer Sarah Lahirech was busy in The Spa and said the 50 per cent off offer which is running until the end of July had been so successful she is booked up until September.

Layla Mullroy of Peterborough says hello to a snake.

Layla Mcllroy, 14, of Peterboriugh, who was staying at South View Leisure Centre, took the opportunity to say hello to a snake. "This really isn't something I'd normally do but it's OK," she said.

Sales assistant Kiera Carrington-Hunt is still hoping she can convince her family to let her have a Rex rabbit. "This is my favourite. Rex rabbits are crossed with wild rabbits and that's who their fur is so soft. I really want one."

Manager Jenny Hunt said the day had been a huge success. She said: "We were super excited to introduce customers to our animals - and some of our 'friends'. Customers can now take home a furry friend, coldblooded companion or squawking sidekick.

"Our friendly staff will always be available to offer advice and guidance on purchases and subsequent aftercare, ensuring that both pet and owner are supported and happy."

Luca of Dog Friendly Lincolnshire samples some dried salmon chunks.

The new store on the Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road uses 40 years of expertise to offer pet lovers in Skegness and the surrounding area a superb range of products, accessories, support and expert advice for pets and their owners, including the new pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

The purpose-built state-of-the-art facility, provides a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and every owner’s budget. As well as this, The Spa also ensures pets are happy, hygienic and healthy, leaving their owners with peace of mind and free of the stress of having to bathe them at home.

Complimenting this is a range of customer service offerings. This includes the Jollyes price match, available in all stores nationwide, guaranteeing that the price you pay in a Jollyes store is the lowest in the local area.

Enhancing this will be the new Jollyes Pet Club, the perfect way to turn your purchases into special offers and discounts, with customers able to apply for this both instore and online. Once you and your pet have finished shopping, the store offers both a free click and collect and carry to car service.

Summer Govey, 4, has a glitter tattoo.