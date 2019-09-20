Chapel St Leonard pub goes on sale as owner of 34 years prepares to retire

A Chapel St Leonard pub has gone on sale as its long-standing owner prepares to retire.

The Trafalga Inn, in St Leonards Drive, has been owned and operated by Gary Edge for the last 34 years.

Now, though, Gary has decided to sell the pub in order to retire and pursue other interests.

He said: “Having owned the Trafalga Inn for so long, I feel the time is right to entrust the business into the hands of new owners who can further develop what is an already well-established community pub and restaurant.”

The pub is being brought to the market by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

It features a 66-cover restaurant, lounge bar with a pool table, and family area for an additional 24 covers and a second pool table. The pub also offers outside seating on a terrace to the front of the property.

The first floor of the property includes four-bedroom owner’s accommodation with a roof terrace.

Gavin Webb, senior business agent at Christie & Co, said: “This is a great opportunity to take on an established business in an area that benefits from really strong levels of tourism.

“Whilst food is already offered, a new owner has a real opportunity to build further on this to bring in more tourists during the busy seasons and capitalise on the pub’s proximity to Chapel St Leonard’s campsites.”

The business is being marketed for offers on either a freehold or leasehold basis.