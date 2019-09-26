Celebration of best of Lincolnshire at show

A show which celebrates the best of Lincolnshire businesses is returning to Skegness next month.

The Expo will be held at Skegness' Embassy Theatre on October 16 and this year's event promises to be bigger than ever.

For the 2019 Expo East Lindsey District Council will be partnering with Business Lincolnshire, who will be delivering some specialist workshops, which businesses will be able to book onto soon.

The 2019 Expo will also be taking place during Lincolnshire Business Week - a week long celebration of Greater Lincolnshire businesses.

The Expo is free to attend and open to everyone - with members of the public also invited to come and see some of the businesses that make up our amazing business community, including some of the finalists from the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards. Local schools are also invited to attend, giving students the chance to find out about the businesses that are based throughout the District.

Businesses wishing to attend can book a stand now and secure the chance to showcase their products and services. In addition to the workshops on offer, there'll be a range of business support providers on hand to provide advice to attendees on a range of topics, including grant funding.

If you require any further information about please email Samantha.Phillips@e-lindsey.gov.uk or call 01507 613119.