Car dealerships to face-off in charity football match at Boston United in aid of children’s ward

A car dealership near Boston has organised a football match against a local rival in aid of the children’s ward at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Kia Drayton Motors, of Swineshead, will face JCT600 Boston Audi at Boston United’s York Street on Wednesday, May 8, at 7pm.

This is the second football match Kia Drayton Motors has organised in support of the children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital.

Darren Bradford, director of the business, said: “Our fundraiser for the children’s ward last year was a real success and we’re hoping to raise even more money for them this year. Playing against JCT600 Boston Audi is such a fun way for us to show our support for the local community and get everyone involved. We would love to see as many people as possible come down and show their support for us and the children at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.”

Tickets can be purchased on the day at the gate – priced at £10 for an adult, and £2 for a child under 14. All ticket sales will be donated to cause.