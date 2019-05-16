Campaign calls for town to love Spilsby market

A combined promotion to boost Spilsby Market is at last reaping success, with stalls now spreading to around the Sir John Franklin statue.

The Love Your Local Market fortnight, which starts across East Lindsey on Friday, will this year see a completely different story in Spilsby.

A once-popular Monday market, it suffered a few years ago when the town centre area where it is pitched was resurfaced - and at one point there were only a couple of regular traders. However, in the past two years, East Lindsey District and Skegness Town councils have been pushing to return the market to its former glory, offering deals to lure traders back.

Luke Smith, of Smith and Marsh Plant and Produce, of Boston, took on a special deal run by the town last June.

“Apart from a couple of months in the winter we’ve been every week,” he said. “We came back in March and there were all these stalls. It’s certainly getting busier.”

It’s now the third year for Barbara Pound, who started selling her jams at the market and stayed. “It’s a very social place,” she said, welcoming a bag of empty jars from a customer. “I’ve expanded to baking biscuits and scones, which are going very well.”

Eric on the Rookery Kennels stall has been at the market 10 years. “They always go in the winter,” he said. “But it’s good it’s getting busier.”

Spilsby Mayor Coun Mark Gale is delighted to see the upturn of the market. “The town council ran a three-month pitch-free campaign as well as investing in the market and it is really good seeing it expand.

“All we need now is for the public to support it - then the stalls will come.”

l East Lindsey’s Love Your Local Market campaign runs from May 17 – May 31 at Spilsby, Horncastle and Louth.