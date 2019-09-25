Bus operator’s 10 per cent discount on shows at Skegness’ Embassy Theatre

A regional bus operator has announced an offer in conjunction with Skegness’ Embassy Theatre.

Passengers travelling on any Stagecoach East Midlands services between September and December can claim a 10 per cent discount on tickets to two Embassy shows

The first is Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, which opens on Tuesday and runs until Saturday. The second is the annual pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, showing from December 16 to 28 (minus Christmas Day).

To get the offer, you will need to take a Stagecoach bus ticket of Smartcard receipt to the box office with 14 days of purchase.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, to be able to bring our passengers a discount to not one, but two fantastic shows.

“We are committed to the communities we serve, delivering frequent, affordable and comfortable travel options whilst also giving our passengers a reason to use the bus and enjoy such a fantastic treat.”

Brendan Bugg, Embassy Theatre marketing officer said: “The Embassy Theatre is delighted to be working in partnership with Stagecoach to help their customers enjoy some great Embassy Experiences here at the East Coast’s premier live entertainment venue.

“We’re looking forward to working with this area’s principle transport provider throughout the remainder of 2019 and beyond as we welcome their customers to the venue for a wealth of entertainment – perhaps having been dropped off by one of the brilliant ‘Seasider’ buses!”