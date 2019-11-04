Banking options in Spilsby ahead of closure of last bank in Spilsby

Lloyds Bank in Spilsby is expected to close on November 14.

Lloyds shuts its doors for the final time on November 12 as the bank responds to "changing customers needs", with an increasing number of customers accessing services online.

According to Lloyds their counters were 3% quieter than a year ago and there are 325 customers using the branch on a regular basis, meaning it has 59% fewer customers using the branch than a typical branch elsewhere in the country.

The latest closure in Spilsby follows HSBC and Barclays in recent years, with Lloyds customers now faced with travelling to Horncastle or Skegness, as the nearest branches, or using a mobile banking service.

Spilsby banking drop-in event (from left) Lloyds Bank Manager Catherine Muxlow, John Crowhurst and June Fitz Gibbon with Spilsby Mayor Coun Terry Taylo.

Mayor Coun Terry Taylor said: "It will be a sad day for Spilsby when Lloyds closes but we are looking at holding a community meeting to discuss extra banking options for the town.

"There is concern among businesses as well as local people, many of whom do not have access to online banking.

"We would like a mobile service on Mondays for market day if at all possible."

It is expected a limited number of services will be available over the counter at the Post Office.

Lincolnshire Co-op in Post Office Lane has installed a cashpoint. At the moment Lloyds have scheduled a mobile banking service for the Post Office Lane Car Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.