Altitude 44 in Skegness reaches new heights in built environment awards

Urban high-wire attraction Altitude44 in Skegness has been announced a winner in the Forum for the Built Environment (fbe) East Midlands Awards 2019

The attraction on Grand Parade,took the Non-Residential Project of the Year Award, sponsored by the fbe.

Winners at the awards. Altitude 44 manager David Sneddon is pictured centre.

It was nominated jointly by civil and structural engineers BSP Consulting and architects LK2.



The judges said: “Altitude44 was particularly appealing to the judges because of the positive impact it has had on both visitors and residents of Skegness.

"It is a highly attractive addition to Skegness’s famous seafront and encourages fitness and wellbeing as well as adventure and excitement.

"It is innovative and immediately became a landmark and a new focus for the local community as well as providing new employment opportunities.”

It was developed by Magna Vitae, with KristallTurn the main contractor.

More than 140 guests attended the awards ceremony organised by the fbe East Midlands, which was sponsored by Samsung Climate Solutions. Ardent Consulting Engineers was the Prosecco and Programme sponsor.

Actor, musician, TV weather presenter and coach Des Coleman entertained the audience as guest speaker at the event, which also raised £1,788 for Nottingham-based charity, Footprints Conductive Education Centre, which is dedicated to helping children with motor learning difficulties or motor development delay and supporting their families.

Chairman of the fbe East Midlands Emma Atkins said: “The fbe East Midlands Awards is the chance to recognise and reward some of the best projects and the brightest young stars in the region, and every year we are delighted by the range, breadth and quality of the schemes submitted, and the high calibre of the young people working in our sector.

“I’d like to thank the committee of the fbe East Midlands for their work in once again organising the event, which is always a popular night on the construction, property and development calendar in the region, and also our external sponsors Samsung Climate Solutions, J Tomlinson Ltd and Ardent Consulting Engineers, along with our entertaining speaker Des Coleman.”

The Forum for the Built Environment (fbe) is one of the leading independent built environment networking organisations.

It has more than 1,000 members nationwide from a wide variety of backgrounds – multinational construction companies, cost consultants, architects and designers, property developers, engineers, planners and consultants, legal & financial specialists and other service professionals.

For more information visit www.fbeonline.co.uk