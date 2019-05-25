ADVERTISING FEATURE: Pamper your pooch at Jollyes

A new pamper and grooming experience will be available for your pooch when Jollyes Pet Superstores opens a new store in Skegness next month.

Backed by 40 years of expertise, the store at Quora Retail Park will offer people in Skegness and the surrounding area an unbeatable range of pet products, accessories, support and advice – and expert grooming in The Spa.

Our experienced and highly skilled pet groomers know that no two four-legged friends are the same.

So, we develop individual routines that help you and your pet relax and gain the most from your experience.

“We are all hugely excited to bring The Spa to the Lincolnshire at Jollyes Skegness,” explains Regional Manager Andy Jeffreys.

“As a pet owner myself, I know how important it is always to make sure our pets are clean and tidy, not just for their looks but also their health. Even the most pampered pooch needs a regular visit to the groomers.”

At Jollyes, we are proud to serve local communities and their pets across the country.

As Jollyes’ only grooming centre in Skegness and the surrounding area, The Spa offers a state-of-the-art facility fully equipped to make sure every dog has its day.

Any owner knows, bathing a dog at home can lead to a soaked bathroom and a half-clean companion, although it is generally lots of fun, too!

“We want to play a key role in the local area, with The Spa helping us to become the number one hub for everything pet related,” continues Andy.

“I know I’ll certainly be bringing my dog, because there’s no fun in trying to bathe a muddy Labrador Retriever after a long walk!

“Having expert care on everyone’s doorstep will be a huge asset for the Skegness area, and we can’t wait to welcome our first dogs through the door,” Andy concluded.

To celebrate The Spa at Jollyes Skegness opening, we’re planning a range of The Spa offers, store opening events, family activities and opening day offers that will continue into the Spring/Summer.

You’ll find Jollyes on the Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road at PE25 2RT.

Look out for more news about the store and the announcement of the official opening date and special offers on Jollyes’ website at www.jollyes.co.uk.

The latest updates will also be in the Skegness Standard and online at www.skegnessstandard.co.uk