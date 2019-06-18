ADVERTISING FEATURE: Jollyes Pet Superstore opens this week in Skegness

Jollyes Pet Superstores is opening its doors in Skegness this week.

The new store, at Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road, will be welcoming its first customers on Friday.

It promises 40 years of expertise to pet lovers in Skegness and the surrounding area, with a superb range of products, accessories, support and expert advice, including a new pamper and groom experience,

To celebrate the arrival of this one-stop-shop for all your pet needs, Jollyes would like to offer all first-time visitors/customers 50% off selected Spa package.

This provides the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility, providing a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and every owner’s budget.

As well as this, The Spa also ensures pets are happy, hygienic and healthy, leaving their owners with peace of mind and free of the stress

of having to bathe them at home.

Store Manager Jenny Hunt explains: “As a team of animal lovers, we are all hugely excited that this landmark store for Jollyes is now open.

"It will be amazing to see all the hard work that has gone into the new store pay off and welcome our first pets and owners through the door, where they will find everything they need under one, pet-friendly roof.”

For those looking for a new addition to their household, Jollyes Skegness is the ideal place to take home a furry friend, coldblooded companion or squawking sidekick.

The friendly team of experts will always be available to offer advice and guidance on your purchase and subsequent aftercare, ensuring that both pet and owner are supported and happy.

Complementing this is a range of customer service offerings. This includes the Jollyes price match, available in all stores nationwide, guaranteeing that the price you pay in a Jollyes store is the lowest in the local area.

Enhancing this will be the new Jollyes Pet Club (available from July) the perfect way to turn your purchases into special offers and discounts, with customers able to apply for this both instore and online. Once you and your pet have finished shopping, Jollyes also offer both a free click and

collect and carry to car service.

Supporting local communities is equally as important as delivering unbeatable customer service.

All new staff for Jollyes Skegness have been recruited locally, with the rigorous training they have undergo providing invaluable career skills development. Alongside this, the store is also delighted to support several animal welfare charities in the Skegness area.

Visit Jollyes Skegness for the opening of your new local pet superstore and to take advantage of the range of opening week offers.