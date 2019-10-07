10 five star places to eat in Skegness area bucking national food hygiene trend

The Skegness area is bucking the national food hygiene trend with a greater number of five star places to eat.
According to the Times, one in 20 restaurants in the UK are failing to comply with hygiene standards, with thousands of eateries scoring two, one or even zero stars out of five.
An investigation has revealed that there are more than 15,000 restaurants and food outlets across the United Kingdom with inadequate hygiene standards which could pose a “significant risk to consumers”.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) states that every restaurant in England and Wales should aim to reach five stars and that anything below a three does not “comply with broad safety standards”.
There are a total of 566 restaurants in Britain scoring a zero, the lowest possible rating, signalling that they need to make “urgent improvements” to their hygiene levels.
In East Lindsey, where there are 631 places to eat, there is just one with a zero rating from last year and 11 rated one star this year. However, there are more than 400 places to eat in the Skegness area which carry a five star rating .
Inspectors employed by local councils look for signs including pest infestations, dirty surfaces or equipment, lack of hand-washing facilities, food debris on the floor, faulty fridges, cross-contamination of raw and cooked food, cracked or crumbling floors or walls and a lack of adequate systems to train staff and manage kitchens.
Ten places to eat in the Skegness area rated five star this year are (in no particular order):
1 Atlantis Adventure Golf And Cafe
Skegness Aquarium Tower Esplanade Skegness
PE25 3HJ
2 Bibby's Ice Cream
Bibbys Beach Bar Ingoldmells Point Ingoldmells
PE25 1LQ
3 Boating Lake Diner
Boating Lake Cafe Tower Esplanade Skegness
PE25 3HH
4 Cheryls Pier Kiosk
Skegness Pier Grand Parade Skegness
PE25 2UE
5 Cafe Magna
Grand Parade Skegness
PE25 2UG
6 Strand Catering Co
Skegness Indoor Bowls Club Wainfleet Road Skegness
PE25 2EL
7 Busters Bar
Grand Parade, Skegness,
PE25 2UG
8 Cherry Tree Public House
Cherry Tree Skegness Road Ingoldmells
PE25 1JP
9 Batemans Visitors Centre
Salem Bridge Brewery Mill Lane Wainfleet
PE24 4JE
10 Skegness Pier
Skegness Pier Grand Parade Skegness
PE25 2UE
For more food hygiene ratings in East Lindsey, visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/foodhygieneratings