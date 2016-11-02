Where to find fireworks displays in Skegness area...

There are lots of bonfire night celebrations in Skegness this weekend.

Rotary Club of Spilsby host their display on Saturday off Post Office Lane, Spilsby.

The ‘best guy’ is judged at 6.45pm, and fireworks start at 7pm. There is music from a local band, food and drink.

Free entry if you have a ‘guy’, £3 for adults and £2 for children under 12.

In Wainfleet, head to Batemans Brewery Visitor Centre on Saturday from 5.30pm.

Fireworks start at 7.30pm, and there is a hog roast and beer tent.

It is £6 entry for adults, £3 for 12 and under, and free for under 5.

In Chapel St Leonards, The Grange have fireworks, barbecue and toffee apples from 7pm.

Alford and District Cricket Club, Well Lane, invite you from 6pm. There are stalls and refreshments, the bonfire is lit at 6.45pm and fireworks are from 7.15pm.

Entry is £5, free for under 11 accompanied by an adult, and £15 for cars.

The Royal Hotel, Skegness, host their display of fireworks at 7pm and there are hot dogs, burgers and hot food. Admission is free, donations go to Rotary Club of Skegness.

Skegness Stadium have their end of season banger and caravan derby with £8000 worth of fireworks at 5.15pm.

Gates open from 2pm, and gate admission price is £15 for adults, £6 for juniors and free for age 12 and under.