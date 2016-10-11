Vampires really can rock

Next Friday strap yourselves in for the ride of your life as Vampires Rock Ghost Train comes to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

The hit show, starring Steve Steinman, returns to Skegness for another spook-tacular night with a twist.

The night in Skegness is one of 16 shows across the country, and set is to be a show not to be missed.

The show follows the story of Baron Von Rockula and his blood-sucking vampires looking for a new home.

A spokesman for the show said: “Hailed by some of rock’s royalty, Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock is a show like no other, with a twist of rock and a hit of comedy, and jam packed with the greatest classic rock anthems you know and love, you’re guaranteed to be on your feet.”

The show will feature songs such as We Will Rock You, Sweet Child of Mine, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many more classic rock and roll hits.

A spokesman continued: “After more than a decade on tour with 3000 live performances, 5 star reviews and over a million sales nationwide: it’s no surprise that the UK’s favourite vampire baron is back in the all new vampires rock saga The Ghost Train.”

The show starts at 7.30pm on October 21, with adult tickets priced at £25 and children’s tickets priced at £15.

Buy tickets online at www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01705 613100.