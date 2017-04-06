Multi-award winning tribute to the Queen of Rock, Tina Turner, is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Totally Tina, starring Justine Riddoch, is on this Saturday, April 8, at 7.30pm.

The show was crowned winner of the National Tribute Awards in 2016, and voted the UK’s official number one tribute by Agents Association of Great Britain.

A spokesman for the show said: “Featuring state-of-the art video screens, lighting and sound systems, a fabulous live band, the Totally Tina dancers with fully choreographed dance routines, fire performers, costumes galore and Justine’s uncanny impersonation of the legend that is Tina, this is one spectacular show.”

Tickets are priced at £22 for adults and £10 for children.

Book by calling the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100 or visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk