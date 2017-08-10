Tribute to the King of Pop

Have your say

Tribute will be paid to hit-maker Michael Jackson in a touring show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Sweeney Entertainments presents Jackson Live In Concert this Saturday, August 12, at 7.30pm.

The show, which is in its eighth year of touring, stars Ben, a long-time fan and talented tribute to Michael.

Ben is accompanied by a band and dancers, as they work their way through Michael Jackson’s best-loved songs and signature dance moves.

Julie Sweeney, from Sweeney Entertainments, said on the show: “Jackson Live is a nostalgic concert show, headlined by the extremely talented Ben who faithfully recreates the full Michael Jackson experience in each and every performance.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £22.50 for adults, and £15 for children.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk