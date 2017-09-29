Tribue show to Rock and Roll legend reaches tenth year

Tribute will be paid to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Chameleon Music Marketing Ltd present The Elvis Years at the venue in Grand Parade next Saturday, October 7.

The show is celebrating 10 years of touring, while 2017 also marks 40 years since the death of The King.

The Elvis Years stars Mario Kombou, original lead of Jailhouse Rock in the West End, who is joined by his band to entertain audiences.

Mario has been performing as Elvis for more than 20 years.

The show will feature more than 50 of Elvis’ greatest hits including Hound Dog, Suspicious Minds and It’s Now or Never.

Of the show, Mario said: “I cannot believe how much the show has grown in 10 years. From the days of Jailhouse Rock to the early days of creating this incredible production and now to performing at sold out shows in some of the best venues in the country.

“I am blown away by the public support for The Elvis Years.”

Donna Presley, the sister of Elvis, said about Mario: “The best Elvis since Elvis.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are priced at £21.50 for adults, and £12 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling the Embassy Theatre Box Office on 01507 613100.