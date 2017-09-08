Thigh-slapping new show making its way to the Embassy Theatre

The music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers will come to life next week in a show at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Entertainers present Islands in the Stream at the venue in Grand Parade next Friday, September 15, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be able to sit back and enjoy songs from two artists regarded as the King and Queen of country music, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

The cast will perform hits from the country duo such as Jolene, Nine to Five, Here You Come Again, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the Country, and not forgetting the hit which gave the show its name - Islands in the Stream.

A spokesman for the show said: “Enjoy a superb score and supreme musicianship as we bring the house down with the ultimate tribute to two country music legends.

“This thigh-slapping stage show brings together the beloved glamour and personality of Dolly, along with Kenny’s charisma and energy.”

The press say ‘The show had the audience on its feet by the end, blown away by the quality of the performance’, ‘sounds just like the real thing’ and ‘three encores before she left to tremendous applause’.

Tickets for the show are priced at £21.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.

For more, visit wwww.entertainers.co.uk and choose Islands in the Stream.