Writer’s vision set to be realised

A drama written by a Skegness playwright based on a women’s First World War football team is to be performed in full for the first time.

Benjamin Peel, 45, son of actor Edward Peel, based his play Not A Game For Girls on the Dick Kerr Ladies, a female football team founded in 1917.

Playwright Benjamin Peel. EMN-170126-123637001

Some of the players were interviewed on The One Show in 2012, which inspired Ben to write the play.

The team was created to raise money for wartime charities and Ben told The Standard he was ‘really intrigued’ by the team.

Shortened versions of Not A Game For Girls have been performed in Manchester for the BBC’s World War One At Home Events.

Other short plays written by Benjamin have also been performed in Norwich and Wolverhampton.

Benjamin Peel said: “The full production has never been performed properly in a theatre space, as it was written. It is very exciting.”

Not A Game For Girls follows the Dick Kerr Ladies through the eyes of Lily Parr and Alice Woods.

The play will be performed in June at the Friargate Theatre, in York running from Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18.

Theatre company Off the Rock are producing the show, with producer Matthew Wignall and director Alison Young.