Junior Simpson, Liz Miele and Tom Houghton will perform at the next comedy night at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

The comedy night is this Saturday, May 6.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.15pm.

Tickets priced at £18 for adults and £16 for seniors are available from: www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk