Sir Ken Dodd brings happiness show to Skegness - and he’s tickled about it

There is nowhere comedian Sir Ken Dodd would rather be than Skegness – well that will be true for one night only next month.

Sir Ken is making his first appearance in the resort since his knighthood in the New Year’s Honours on Wednesday when he brings his Happiness Show to the Embassy Theatre.

We spoke to the veteran 89-year-old comedian at his home in Knotty Ash and he told us how excited he was about the variety acts he will be introducing.

He said: “People ask me where my favourite theatre is but it’s always the one I’m appearing at.

“I’ve been coming to Skegness for many years – in fact, I used to perform on the pier before they cut it in half.

“The Embassy is a great venue and I love seeing people there from all over who are on holiday.

“When I had my TV show I had a lot of fun filming sketches in the dunes – and I always have a big plate of fish and chips before shows. They are fabulous.”

Sir Ken promises new jokes and songs and adding the variety will be Paul Derek, an amazing bird man magician, the multi-talented musical duo Andante, who play a variety of instruments from all over the world, and a live ‘non of this mimed stuff’ band.

Best known for shows that run past midnight, Sir Ken said: “I like to give value. The doors are never locked.

“People ask me how I can carry on but making people smile is the best job in the world.

“I’m not planning on hanging my tickling stick up any time soon.”

Sir Ken Dodd’s Happiness Show is at the Embassy Theatre on Wednesday, at 7.00pm.