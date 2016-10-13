Night of nostalgia and hit after hit at Embassy

10cc are heading to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness for a night of nostalgia this Friday, October 14.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sheet Music, 10cc are back to wow audiences and get everyone on their feet.

Recent high profile concerts for 10cc include the O2 arena, The Royal Albert Hall, British Summer Time festival and now the Embassy Theatre.

The band, which has been together for more than 10 years, features Graham Gouldman, Paul Burgess, Mick Wilson and Keith Hayman.

A spokesman said about 10cc: “Among the most inventive and influential bands in the history of popular music, 10cc are one of the very few acts to have achieved commercial, critical and creative success in equal measure.”

Graham Gouldman of 10cc praised audiences who travel to see shows. He said: “Year on year we get busier and busier. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well. The audiences these days are very gratifying.”

About the show, he said: “This is as near as you’re ever going to get to hearing the perfect 10cc. Hit after hit after hit. Its relentless. We show no mercy.”

The show starts at 7.30pm on Friday, and tickets are priced at £34.

To buy tickets, visit www.skegnessembassy.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.