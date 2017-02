Comedy nights return to Neverland Arts Centre, in Skegness this Saturday, February 4.

Performing will be headlining act Vince Atta, David Trent, and Noel James.

There will be a licenced bar with hotdogs and snacks available.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.15pm start.

Tables are limited and available on a first come first serve basis.

Tickets are £18 for adults, and £16 for seniors.

Book online at: www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk