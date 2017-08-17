Joe is a Devil in Disguise in new show

Comedian Joe Pasquale is bringing his touring show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Joe presents The Devil in Disguise at the venue in Grand Parade next Wednesday, August 23, at 7.30pm.

In a syndicated interview with James Rampton, Joe said of the show: “It’s an eclectic and fast-moving show. I hope people will have a really good night.”

As well as being on the comedy scene, Joe has also taken on challenges such as starring in theatre shows, voicing characters for Hollywood movies, being crowned King Of The Jungle, and twirling his way around the ice rink on Dancing On Ice.

For the past year, Joe has also been performing daredevil antics on Live at the Palladium shows, and made his debut at London’s Comedy Store.

A spokesman for the show said: “He’s no Lucifer, that’s for sure, but he certainly has a devilish sense of humour and the show will be a high octane mix of everything that has seen Joe remain at the top of his profession for more than 20 years.”

The Devil In Disguise is suitable for all ages, but may contain some immature themes.

Tickets for the show are priced at £20 for adults, and £10 for children.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.