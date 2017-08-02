Jim Davidson reflects on 40 years in show coming to Skegness

Have your say

TV personality and comedian Jim Davidson is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Jim is bringing his autobiographical show, 40 Years On, to the venue in Grand Parade this Sunday, August 6, at 7.30pm.

The comedian rose to prominence in 1976 when he won the talent show, New Faces.

He went on to host shows such as The Generation Game and Big Break, and was crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Jim founded the British Forces Foundation in 2000, a charity which aims to boost and maintain the morale of our Armed Forces.

With Simon Weston, the duo then went on to found Care After Combat, which provides assistance for the well-being of veterans and their families.

His work has included visits to the Falkland Islands, and saw him awarded with an OBE in 2001 for his services to charity.

Jim said: “I’m really enjoying sharing 40 Years On with audiences in theatres across the country.

“Much of my life has been lived out with the nation watching, so what better way to set the record straight and hear the stories but from my perspective and in my words.”

The show is suitable for adults only.

Tickets priced at £24 are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk