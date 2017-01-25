Get ready for fun-filled pantomime performance

Wainfleet Theatre Club present their pantomime Snow White at the Coronation Hall, in Wainfleet.

Performances are this Saturday, January 28 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, next Friday, February 3 at 7.45pm, and next Saturday, February 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Watch as the evil Queen Belladonna, Snow White, Prince Valiant and Dame Victoria Sponge bring the popular children’s tale to life for the audience.

A spokesman from Wainfleet Theatre Club: “It’s a wonderful family pantomime filled will all the usual fun and antics that have long been associated with this annual treat from Wainfleet Theatre Club.

“A feast of fun awaits you and promises to be a real treat for all ages.”

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, and £7 for seniors and children.

To book, pop into Wainfleet Pets, High Street or call 01754 880235.

There is a licenced bar available.