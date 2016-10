This Saturday, Gary Starr presents his live comedy night at Neverland Arts Centre.

There is an all-star line up and the opportunity for audiences to show their skills on the mic.

The winner of the open mic section will bag a slot at future comedy nights.

Audiences must be 18 years and over, and tickets are £14, or £12.60 for senior citizens.

The show starts at 7pm, so buy tickets online at www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk/