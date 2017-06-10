Comedian’s show coming to the Embassy Theatre

Stand up comedian, actor, author and broadcaster Russell Brand is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Russell is bringing his new shoe Re:Birth to the venue in Grand Parade next Thursday, June 15, at 8pm.

In the show, Russell wrestles with questions about social media, politics, death and fatherhood.

Russell said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me, or worse, date someone like me?”

A spokesman for the show said: “Join one of comedy’s fiercest talents as he tries to make sense of life having just made a new one.”

Russell rose to fame in 2003, and has since established himself as a celebrated stand-up comedian worldwide.

Russell is also a successful broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist and political commentator.

His acclaimed tours include Shame in 2006, Only Joking in 2007, Scandalous in 2009, and Messiah Complex in 2013.

In the press, he is described as ‘merciless and very, very funny.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £29.50.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk, or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.