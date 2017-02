Gary Starr Productions present The Jungle Book at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

Shows are this Saturday, February 18, at 1pm and 6pm, with doors opening 30 minutes before the show.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £6 for children under 15-years-old, and £30 for families.

To book, visit: www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk