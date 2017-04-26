Award-winning stand-up comedian

Multi award-winning funny man Russell Kane is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Russell Kane presents Right Man, Wrong Age, next Friday, May 5, at 8pm.

Following a sell out tour last year, Russell is back with his new show, which surrounds the idea of growing up, but not quite feeling your age.

A spokesman for the show said: “It turns out, that whatever age you are (or are pretending to be), getting older doesn’t help you mature.

“Yet, Russell has at last found his reason to grow up, and it’s one of the biggest.

“It’s time to comb his hair, and act like a man.”

A multi award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter, Russell is known as the star of Stupid Man, Smart Phone, and host of Live At The Electric.

He has also appeared on Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now.

Russell was nominated four times at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning Best Show in 2010.

He went on to make history, as he was the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Comedy Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival Barry Award in one year.

In the press, Russell has been described as ‘one of the quickest, most stimulating stand-ups in the land’.

Tickets are priced at £18.50 for adults from: www.embassytheatre.co.uk