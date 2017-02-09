A pirate’s life in Spilsby

Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society (SLAPS) are set to present this year’s production, The Pirates of Spilsby Quay.

The pantomime has been written once again by Ed Lane and directed by Denis Chandler.

Loosely based on Treasure Island, it features a band of pirates led by Long John Copper and evil Black Dog.

They are intent on stealing treasure from Squire Forlornly and Captain Willet Storm.

Brendan Bugg from SLAPS said: “Last year’s attendances were superb and we hope that The Pirates of Spilsby Quay will again provide entertainment for all of the family.”

Previous productions run by SLAPS include Robin Hood and The Lady Who Lived In A Shoe, and Cinderella and The Frog.

Performances run from Tuesday, February 14, to Saturday, February 18, at The King Edward VI Academy, in West End, Spilsby.

There are evening performances at 7.30pm every day, and a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 18.

Doors open at 7.00pm for the evening performances.

Tickets start at £5, and are available from The Green House, in High Street, Spilsby.

They will also be available on the door.

SLAPS are always looking for volunteers and helpers to work with the group and help make pantomimes a success.

Brendan Bugg added: “We are always looking for new cast members and also a number of new volunteers to help behind the scenes, paint scenery, help with the make-up, sell raffle tickets, help make props and build sets for the production and just help with whatever issue might come our way - it’s a marathon commitment but everyone is extremely friendly.”