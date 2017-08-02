Summer extravaganza at the Embassy Theatre from Janice Sutton Productions

Have your say

After 30 years of successful show, Janice Sutton Productions are returning to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The spectacular summer show entitled Movies and Musicals will be at the venue in Grand Parade tomorrow (Thursday, August 3) at 7.30pm.

The show will also be performed every Thursday for the rest of August.

Movies and Musicals features a cast of more than 70 talented singers, dancers, and musical theatre performers, all wearing stunning costumes.

The cast will perform a selection of hits from favourite movies and musicals.

A spokesman for the show said: “There is something for all the family in this summer production. This is a show not to be missed.”

Tickets are priced £16.50 for adults, £15.50 for seniors, and £9.50 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.