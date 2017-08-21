Still time to see artwork telling stories at Gunby Hall

Have your say

An exhibition exploring untold stories of Gunby Estate is on display near Spilsby until the end of the month.

Us, A Gunby Estate Domesday opens in the Orchard Gallery at Gunby Hall from Tuesday, August 1, to Thursday, August 31.

Exhibiting is Michael Sanders, who can draw on his experience as an artist who permanently resides in a property on Gunby Estate.

It will be open daily from 11am to 5pm.

The exhibition is presented by the National Trust and CommonAs, who work with artistic practitioners.