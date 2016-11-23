Skegness set to light up for Christmas

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Skegness tomorrow for the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The festivities will began at 5.45pm, with entertainment outside the Hildreds Centre.

An illuminated Christmas parade will follow at 6.25pm. This will start in Briar Way, before making its way up the High Street and coming down Lumley Road to the Christmas tree outside the Hildreds Centre. It will be led by the Lincolnshire Cola Truck and, of course, Father Christmas.

The switch-on will take place at 7pm, combining the town lights, the Christmas tree and the Hildreds’ own displays. This will be led by Mayor of Skegness Coun Dick Edginton, Lincs FM breakfast presenter Rob Hammond and stars from this year’s Embassy Theatre panto, Peter Pan.

The centre’s handmade Peter Pan-themed pirate shop grotto will then open at 7.15pm. Booking is required.

The event is a team effort between Hildreds, Skegness Town Council, Skegness Carnival and the Embassy Theatre.

Hildreds Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “Every year it gets bigger and it never ceases to amaze me how busy the night is. It’s a fantastic event.”