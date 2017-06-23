Six-day arts festival opens

An annual arts and culture extravaganza is returning to the Skegness area next week, opening in Spilsby.

The SO Festival will include more than 40 events in East Lindsey spread across six days – and it’s all free.

Events kick off in High Street Car Park, in Spilsby, on Tuesday, June 27, at 6pm, with a circus skills workshop courtesy of Flame Oz.

This will be followed by a performance from Southpaw Dance Company at the same location at 7pm.

The Newcastle-based troupe have been working with groups in East Lindsey to create Speakeasy, a new show for SO Festival, which combines break and contemporary dance with a range of other styles to create what are billed as ‘powerful, joyous performances’.

The festival will culminate with a two-day spectacular in Skegness, next Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2.

For more on this year’s SO Festival, visit www.sofestival.org