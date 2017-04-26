Singer will be remembered

Singing sensation Whitney Houston will be remembered in a tribute show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Nett UK/PRP Presentation present Whitney: Queen Of The Night, this Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be taken on a musical journey of some of Whitney’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, and I Will Always Love You.

A spokesman for the show said: “This award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artists, and together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance in the spirit of Whitney, deliver a show that exceeds expectation on every level.

“Share her life and get ready for the Greatest Love Of All in Queen Of The Night.”

Tickets are priced at £23.50 for adults, and £11 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk