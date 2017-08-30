Show will remember rock music legends Queen

A tribute band to rock legends Queen is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Mercury will be at the venue in Grand Parade next Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm.

The show entitled Queen, The Legend Lives On, will aim to fully emulate the charismatic appeal of front man, Freddie Mercury, and Queen.

Mercury formed in 1998 and have gone on to play theatres, festivals and high profile shows across the UK and Europe.

In 2009, the band were asked by the family of Freddie Mercury to perform live at the official opening of the UK’s first permanent memorial to the life and work of Freddie.

Freddie’s mum, Jer Bulsara said: “Freddie was an original, he and the boys were the best but now, in this century, Joseph, Glenn and Mercury are the next best thing.”

Tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk