Show which honours musical giants at the Embassy Theatre

Have your say

A story into the lives of two giants of the song-writing world, Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Crowded House Entertainments present Oh! Carol on Tuesday, August 1, at 7.30pm.

The show will return to the venue on Tuesday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 29.

It will follow Neil and Howard’s song-writing success in the 1950s and 1960s.

Audiences will hear hits such as Calender Girl, Stupid Cupid, Breaking Up Is Hard To Do, and Oh! Carol.

Neil Sedaka said of the show: “It’s always flattering when talented performers honour my music. I thank the Oh! Carol team for their homage to the work of Sedaka and Greenfield. Wishing you continued success.”

On the show, the press say ‘if you have socks, prepare for them to be knocked off’.

Tickets priced at £20 for adults and £10 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk