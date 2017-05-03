Show has everything 70s

‘The ultimate nostalgia night’ is heading to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Derek Block Concerts present Dancing Queen: The Concert this Saturday, May 6, at 7.30pm.

The two-hour show will feature some of the greatest hits from ABBA, Grease and the 70s era.

A spokesman for the show said: “This is the ultimate nostalgia night that guarantees to get you dancing in the aisles.”

Audiences will hear ABBA hits including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Knowing Me Knowing You, and Mamma Mia.

There will also be Grease classics Summer Nights and You’re The One That I Want, and 70s hits YMCA, Boogie Nights and Love Is In The Air.

Paul Roberts will star as Bjorn, Richard Hughes as Benny, Sara Rowe as Agnetha, and Martina Plumstead as Frida.

They will also be joined by a band, with Paul Roberts and Richard Hughes also on lead guitar and piano.

The press have said about the show ‘every song is an anthem’ and ‘what a night, what a party’.

Tickets are priced at £23.50 for adults, £22.50 for seniors, and £12 for children.

To book visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk.

You can also call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.

Details on Dancing Queen: The Concert and other tour dates can be found at www.dancingqueen.co