Show from XFactor star

XFactor winner and chart-topping artist Sam Bailey is coming to The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Sam presents Sing My Heart Out UK tour this Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm.

The show is named after her second album, Sing Your Heart Out, and will see Sam play 32 shows across the UK.

About the show, Sam said: “For me, nothing is more rewarding than getting the chance to share my music with my fans live.”

Joining Sam at The Embassy Theatre will be The Garnett Family, who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent last year.

The act made up of mum Helen and her children Abi, Anna and Rachel, made it through to the semi-finals of the show, and are set to release an album this year.

Also supporting Sam throughout her tour is Niki Loy, who made it the final of the UK Songwriting Contest.

Niki created an award-winning video for her single Can I Keep You, which was featured at the BBC’s Music Video Festival.

Each date of the Sing My Heart Out UK tour will be fundraising for the Rainbow’s Children’s Hospice, a hospice based in the East Midlands which cares for children and young people.

Tickets for the show are priced at £29.50.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.