Show featuring Billy Fury band is coming to Skegness

The band who played with early British rock and roll star Billy Fury will recreate his music in a show at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Fury’s Tornados present Halfway to Paradise – The Billy Fury Story next Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm.

The band, made up of Charlie Eston, Chris Raynor, John Raynor, and Graham Wyvill, played behind Fury from 1970 to 1983.

Fury’s hits included Last Night Was Made For Love, A Thousand Stars, and Halfway to Paradise.

The show will have a unique twist, as audiences will see Billy performing on a giant screen, while Fury’s Tornados back him.

A spokesman said: “Fury’s Tornados had always dreamed of playing these old hits again, now, thanks to new technology they can once more relive those fabulous days.”

Tickets, priced at £21 for adults, £10 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk