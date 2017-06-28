Schools unite for musical concert

Groups, bands, orchestras and choirs from schools in Lincolnshire are coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

On Friday, June 30, groups, bands, orchestras and choirs from schools in Lincolnshire will perform.

Compere will be Melvyn Prior, from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Pupils from Bourne Westfield Primary Academy, Boston Carlton Road Academy, Boston Staniland Academy, Linchfield Community Primary School, Spalding CofE Day School, Tattershall Holy Trinity Primary School, Tattershall Primary School, Bourne Academy, Horncastle Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Carre’s Grammar School, St George’s Academy and William Farr CofE Comprehensive School will be taking part.

Compere will be Melvyn Prior, from BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

The acts will experience performing live on stage in a professionally produced show, with sound and lighting from Lincolnshire Music Service’s technical team and the Embassy Theatre Skegness.

The evening’s celebration of music will feature a grand finale of 400 young performers, supported by Boston Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Lincolnshire Schools’ Prom is organised by Lincolnshire Music Service.

Senior Music Advisor Jennifer McKie said: “The Schools’ Prom benefits children and young people on many levels: the inclusive nature of bringing together families and children to celebrate their achievements, the opportunity for children and young people to share and learn with their peers, and to help grow confidence by giving children the chance to play to a capacity audience at a large venue.”

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £7.50 for adults, and £5 for concessions are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.