Rod Stewart tribute show is coming to Skegness

A show celebrating the career of rock icon Rod Stewart is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Prestige Productions present Some Guys Have All The Luck at the venue in Grand Parade this Saturday, August 26, at 7.30pm.

The show stars Paul Metcalfe, an accomplished entertainer with more than 25 years experience.

He will be joined by his band, who have worked with artists such as George Michael, Shirley Bassey and The Spice Girls.

The show will pay tribute to Rod, from his humble beginnings in his busking days to his later musical career.

It will include hits such as Baby Jane, Sailing, You’re in My Heart and Maggie May, which is celebrating 45-years-old in 2017.

Paul Metcalfe said: “Rod Stewart’s life has been graced with significant strokes of luck along the way and I’ve picked out some of these as key moments in the new show.

“Rod has made the most of this luck combining it with hard graft and talent and I feel as lucky to be performing to the swaggering showmanship and sheer fun that has made Rod one of the most loved performers of all time.”

Mary Cody, Rod Stewart’s sister said: “Paul’s voice and mannerisms were the closest I’ve ever seen to Rod himself.”

Tickets priced at £21 are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.