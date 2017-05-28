Rock n roll at theatre show

A show with a rock n roll twist is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

OEP Live present Let’s Twist Again next Saturday, June 3, at 7.30pm.

The show, now in its sixth year, will take audiences on a journey through music from the 1950s and 1960s.

Strictly Come Dancing lead singer Chris Madin will be joined by his West End sweetheart Suzi Madin.

The duo will be joined by acclaimed performers, host Tony Tremendo, and live band The Twisters.

Audiences can hear hits from artists including Elvis, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Buddy Holly, as well as many more.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join us in our American diner to re-live the fabulous songs of a magical rock n roll era.”

Tickets priced at £23 for adults, and £11.50 for children are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.