Return of Skegness carnival week

A week of festivities begins this Sunday as Skegness Carnival returns.

The event will begin with a parade led by Mr Fips Wonder Circus.

The parade will start behind Tesco, in Richmond Drive, at 12pm, and finish at North Parade Car Park.

Decorated floats, marching bands and mascot Carnival Charlie will be on hand to entertain crowds as the parade moves through Skegness.

On Sunday, there will also be events in Tower Gardens, in Lumley Road, from 10am to 6pm.

The parade marks the launch of carnival week, with free events taking place in Skegness.

There will be sandscultping on Monday from 2pm to 4pm on Central Beach, a fancy dress competition and baby show in Tower Gardens on Tuesday, and 999 day to honour the emergency services on Wednesday.

New for 2017 is beach games near the Pier on Thursday, and a pet show and quiz night on the final day of carnival celebrations, Friday.

A spokesman for Skegness Carnival said: “We hope to see you all there and have a fantastic time.”

Skegness Carnival is run by a small group of volunteers.

Every event is free to attend, but collection buckets will be there to go towards carnival funds.

For more details on events during carnival week, visit www.skegnesscarnival.com