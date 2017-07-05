Return of annual Spilsby show

One of the most popular events in the calendar for the Spilsby area is back this Sunday, July 9.

Spilsby Show will be held at the Spilsby Recreation Ground, off Ancaster Avenue, and gates open at 10am.

Attractions will include vintage tractors, oil engines, a model and craft marquee, heavy horse show, and a six-mile road race.

Entertainment will be from Skegness Silver Band, 1940s covers band The Blighty Bells Trio and a cappella group Zero Degrees Chorus.

The main ring will include members from Higashi Judo Club, and dancing from Top Limitz group.

Groups including Boston Veteran Cycles, County Linx Radio, the Royal British Legion, Spilsby Fire Brigade and Lincolnshire Police will also be present.

Children can enjoy fairground rides, face painting, archery, competitions, and for the first time, a display of exotic wildlife.

Weather pending, there is also the prospect of a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber.

Entry is £3 for adults, and £2 for concessions.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities and organisations at a presentation night in October.

A spokesman for the show said: “Spilsby Show promises to be a truly memorable day.”

For more, call 01790 752213 or visit www.spilsbyshow.co.uk