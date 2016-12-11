Prepare to be ‘hook’-ed with pantomime performance

The anticipated Christmas panto returns to Skegness’ Embassy Theatre with Jamie Marcus Productions’ Peter Pan.

The talented cast include lead Samuel Bailey as Peter Pan, Gary Starr as Captain Hook, with Adam Fox as Smee and Mark Hyde as Nurse Nelly.

Mark Hyde played Dame Victoria Sponge in last year’s panto Snow White.

Mark said: “I’m so happy to be returning to Skegness as Dame in Peter Pan this year.

“I love performing at The Embassy Theatre where the audiences are so welcoming and enthusiastic!”

The annual Christmas pantomimes are loved by many in Skegness and this year is set to thrill audiences of all ages.

A spokesman for the show said: ”This professional production will be full of fun, laughter and magical enchantment including well-known songs that will engage and delight everyone.”

Shows are on Friday, December 16, Saturday, December 17, Sunday, December 18, Wednesday, December 21, Thursday, December 22, Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24, Monday, December 26, and Tuesday, December 27.

There are matinee performances at 2pm on some dates, and evening performances are at 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17 for adults and £12 for children.

To book tickets, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling 01507 613100.